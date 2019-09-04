Webster Bank Has Upped Constellation Brands (STZ) Position By $2.00 Million; Skytop Capital Management Has Upped Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position By $2.16 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skytop Capital Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 120,000 shares with $13.00 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 394,088 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million

Webster Bank increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 173.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Webster Bank acquired 11,457 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Webster Bank holds 18,075 shares with $3.17 million value, up from 6,618 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 899,732 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl owns 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 120,265 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boston Advisors Lc holds 87,792 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 15,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hound Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.26 million shares. 185,387 are owned by Principal Financial Gru. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,292 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 2,896 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs owns 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 162,950 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Incorporated Public Limited has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 36,257 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,913 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 7 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc owns 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,660 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 29.12% above currents $95.26 stock price. Nexstar Media Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barrington. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, NXST, EB – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 6.55% above currents $208.35 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Webster Bank decreased Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) stake by 6,732 shares to 32,749 valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares (IVV) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 26,909 shares. Vanguard Group (BSV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 12,585 shares. Ironwood Limited Co reported 52 shares stake. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co reported 0.42% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Creative Planning stated it has 21,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 91,068 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Grassi Inv invested in 49,720 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Co has 4,050 shares. Fulton State Bank Na reported 5,977 shares stake. Spirit Of America Corp Ny reported 150 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 17,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Israel-based Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 260,500 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Company. 2,283 were reported by Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership. Tompkins Fincl invested in 617 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.58M shares.