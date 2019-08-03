Webster Bank Has Trimmed Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Stock Value Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Agree Realty (ADC) Stake by $7.47 Million; Share Value Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 108,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 358,239 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84M, down from 466,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 184,475 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 493,133 shares to 764,506 shares, valued at $36.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89M for 22.05 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR. Another trade for 50 shares valued at $3,174 was made by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 28,453 shares to 30,545 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.17 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 750 shares valued at $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were sold by Evans Michele A.

