Webster Bank Has Trimmed Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake as Shares Rose; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Raised Its Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Stake by $512,960

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 240,192 shares traded or 28.27% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEVOCETIRIZINE DIHYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS USP, 5 MG IN U.S. MARKET; 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA DR. REDDY’S TO LAUNCH PROTECTIS DROPS MARKETING IN 1Q; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 23/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S LAUNCHES BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS IN INDIA

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 853,120 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17,932 shares to 101,316 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $229,533 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.44B for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.