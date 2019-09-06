Webster Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $1.91 Million as Stock Price Rose; Chase Investment Counsel Boosted Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 10,089 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 6,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $252.65. About 531,030 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $386.76. About 177,235 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 17/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR U.S. AIR FORCE’S GPS IIIF; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,700 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,308 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa by 324,674 shares to 602,534 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTIP).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.22 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 117,873 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Telos Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 904 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1.97 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Co reported 152 shares. Homrich Berg reported 0.08% stake. Park Avenue Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hillsdale Invest Management has 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bollard Ltd Llc reported 3,921 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.1% or 14,331 shares. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1.77% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 348,533 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 81,326 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Montag A And Associates Inc accumulated 10,736 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.