Webster Bank Has Raised Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $343,852; Stock Price Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 67,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,787 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 12.21 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares to 26,111 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,909 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Llc stated it has 8,242 shares. Bonness Enter Inc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 53,100 shares. 15,651 were accumulated by Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22,750 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Finance Counselors accumulated 152,737 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.38% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.63 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd reported 165,523 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 433,617 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cohen Cap stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverbridge Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mcmillion Capital reported 66,465 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46,774 shares to 118,208 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holding Inc invested in 1.54% or 2.63 million shares. John G Ullman Assocs Incorporated has 96,052 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Logan Inc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bbr Partners Ltd has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 1,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James reported 0% stake. The California-based Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Addison Cap Co holds 4.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 46,053 shares. 9,573 were accumulated by B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt. Night Owl Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Essex Fincl Service Incorporated owns 83,330 shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Advisory Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amp Capital holds 1.12M shares. Nuwave Limited Liability owns 110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Llc owns 39,981 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.