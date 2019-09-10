Webster Bank Has Lowered Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Valuation Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Lowered Holding by $24.30 Million

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 3.33 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $380.21. About 1.08M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.90 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $849.78M for 23.90 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

