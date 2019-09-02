Webster Bank Has Lifted Home Depot (HD) Holding by $471,579 as Stock Rose; Citigroup Lowered Its Stake in Macys (Call) (M) by $6.73 Million as Valuation Declined

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Call) (M) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 280,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 150,500 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 431,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.17M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 6,446 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Lc reported 1.21M shares. Westwood Hldgs has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 9,569 shares. 267,978 are owned by Fiduciary. Summit Securities Grp Incorporated Limited Com holds 1.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 44,900 shares. 163 were reported by Td Management Limited. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.09% or 2,196 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Plc invested in 816,952 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 3,154 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc owns 315 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 13,103 are owned by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability. Kames Public Ltd holds 0.09% or 16,645 shares in its portfolio. Stonehearth Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oakworth Capital holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,832 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 1,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,558 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 163,622 shares to 279,287 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (Put) (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 32,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (Put) (NASDAQ:MYL).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Get Back Into Macy’s – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s: The Case For A Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.