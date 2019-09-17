Webster Bank Has Increased Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $782,340; Servicenow (Call) (NOW) Shares Rose While Alkeon Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $68.91 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Call) (NOW) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 251,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $343.21 million, up from 998,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $261.47. About 739,508 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M

Webster Bank increased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 7101.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 3,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 3,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 54 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $215.59. About 165,207 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 331 shares. 3,048 are owned by Private Tru Na. City Holdings Communications has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 67,004 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 29,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Georgia-based Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Davis R M Inc has invested 0.73% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 6,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 110 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 1,298 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 49,744 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 251,464 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Colony Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. State Street holds 3.57 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,208 shares to 17,901 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,586 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

