Webster Bank Has Increased Bristol (BMY) Position by $343,852 as Stock Value Declined; As Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Share Price Declined, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 351,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.84 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.48M, up from 8.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 7.34M shares traded or 58.38% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500.

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 15.62 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 130,892 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Counsel Adv invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.9% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Atria Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 8,430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.06M shares. Willis Inv Counsel has 1.37% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bartlett & Communications Limited Liability Company has 11,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 12 shares. North Star owns 4,229 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 6,950 were accumulated by White Pine Capital Ltd Llc. Conning Incorporated stated it has 868,634 shares. Welch Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.03% or 88,942 shares. Eagle Asset reported 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 370,699 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 16,793 shares. 9,637 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Trust Co accumulated 10,848 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 268,918 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 328,685 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. First Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 929,973 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 0.15% or 392,423 shares. Montag A And Assoc holds 0.13% or 28,966 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Management holds 19,082 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cadence Capital Limited Liability Co has 52,159 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Carroll Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 17,733 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 173,784 shares. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,390 shares.

