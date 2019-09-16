Webster Bank Has Increased Ansys (ANSS) Position; Shorts at ECOARK HOLDINGS (ZEST) Lowered By 25.65%

ECOARK HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:ZEST) had a decrease of 25.65% in short interest. ZEST’s SI was 71,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.65% from 96,300 shares previously. With 61,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ECOARK HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:ZEST)’s short sellers to cover ZEST’s short positions. It closed at $0.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Webster Bank increased Ansys Inc. (ANSS) stake by 7101.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Webster Bank acquired 3,835 shares as Ansys Inc. (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Webster Bank holds 3,889 shares with $797,000 value, up from 54 last quarter. Ansys Inc. now has $17.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.13. About 536,309 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in the development and deployment of business solutions and products to the retail, agriculture, and food service markets. The company has market cap of $31.17 million. The Company’s portfolio of proprietary, patented technologies address the waste in operations, logistics, and supply chain. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Products, LLC, recycles plastics from reclaimed retailers' waste streams; remanufactures into new consumer products, such as plastic trash cans; and sells products in the retail market.

Among 3 analysts covering ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ANSYS has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $233.25’s average target is 9.96% above currents $212.13 stock price. ANSYS had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, September 13. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report.

Webster Bank decreased Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 27,963 shares to 21,143 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares (IWM) stake by 1,983 shares and now owns 24,128 shares. Vanguard Group (BSV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.77% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Castleark Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 15,220 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 4,209 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0% or 3,260 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc has 1,245 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Aviva Plc reported 30,794 shares stake. Df Dent Company stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 405 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 3,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 65,280 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 7,266 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5,637 shares. First Tru Lp holds 134,541 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Com Limited has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).