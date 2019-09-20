Webster Bank Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Position By $359,910; Shorts at Antero Resources (AR) Lowered By 0.66%

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) had a decrease of 0.66% in short interest. AR’s SI was 40.21M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.66% from 40.47 million shares previously. With 7.82M avg volume, 5 days are for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s short sellers to cover AR’s short positions. The SI to Antero Resources Corporation’s float is 16.11%. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 12.27 million shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Webster Bank decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 10.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Webster Bank sold 8,370 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Webster Bank holds 71,171 shares with $3.08 million value, down from 79,541 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $201.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 16.75 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.6 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Among 3 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.94’s average target is 161.58% above currents $3.8 stock price. Antero Resources had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M bought 7,200 shares worth $50,085. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of stock. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $174,912. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group holds 26,813 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp invested in 0% or 336,400 shares. Encompass Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 3.07 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.57 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 1.25M shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus invested in 112,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 111,990 shares. Raffles Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.85% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3,678 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mai Cap has 11,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arcadia Management Mi invested in 1,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 809,694 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc, California-based fund reported 45,525 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Assetmark has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Advsr Inc Ok invested in 0.59% or 275,020 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, James Investment Rech has 1.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 524,190 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison And Partners has invested 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York invested in 0.11% or 16,900 shares. Farmers Tru reported 2.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 30,560 are held by Headinvest Ltd Liability Com. Connors Investor owns 312,843 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 8,102 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.67M shares. Penobscot Mgmt reported 114,647 shares stake.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott bought 3,000 shares worth $104,160.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.39% above currents $36.51 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 28. DZ Bank has “Hold” rating and $3600 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of PFE in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating.