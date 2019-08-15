Webster Bank Has Boosted Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $950,396 as Market Valuation Declined; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) as Share Price Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 448,093 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson

Webster Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 17,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 101,316 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 83,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 10.36 million shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $7,637 were bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich on Friday, June 7. 10,000 Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares with value of $20,174 were bought by Kay Edward William Jr.. Russell Grant had bought 12,000 shares worth $23,110.

