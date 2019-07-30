Webster Bank Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $1.91 Million; New South Capital Management Upped Dish Network Class A (DISH) Position by $5.55 Million

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $369.62. About 602,006 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 179,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.48M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 5.15 million shares traded or 79.19% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533. Evans Michele A sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30M.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.56 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

