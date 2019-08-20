Webster Bank Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $1.91 Million; Valuation Rose; Dillon & Associates Stake in Colgate (CL) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $73.08. About 2.09M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 766,237 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares to 42,023 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 26.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.08% or 10,062 shares. 66,651 are owned by Great Lakes Lc. First Merchants has invested 0.45% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). White Pine Capital Lc has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 364,283 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Llc owns 58,493 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 0.06% or 14,372 shares. Stonebridge Management has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Charter Tru accumulated 1.47% or 179,477 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) accumulated 1,960 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Spirit Of America Management New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Synovus Fin Corp reported 0.05% stake.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,469 shares to 19,461 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Argent Tru accumulated 13,934 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Motco accumulated 12,604 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.5% or 136,100 shares. 18,797 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd. Envestnet Asset Management reported 117,971 shares. Cleararc stated it has 3,788 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 82,215 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 456 shares stake. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2,945 shares. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust has 0.38% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,141 were reported by Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Tru. Gru invested in 0.14% or 125,078 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.