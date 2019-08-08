Webster Bank Decreased Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Stock Rose; As Celanese Del (CE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Blackrock Lowered Its Holding

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $376.78. About 992,156 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 630,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 8.84M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871.43M, down from 9.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 876,026 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.45B for 18.91 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

