Webster Bank Decreased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $1.91 Million as Stock Price Rose; Verity & Verity Has Boosted Its Keycorp New (KEY) Position by $368,985

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $380.32. About 680,293 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 24,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 238,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 213,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 5.65 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,804 shares to 96,528 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,762 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 387 shares to 8,730 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

