Webster Bank Decreased Its Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Holding by $1.76 Million; Parker (PH) Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Lifted Its Holding

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 108.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 174,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 335,164 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.98 million, up from 160,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $171.73. About 373,757 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 27,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 21,143 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 49,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.11. About 1.40M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Lc holds 1,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 69,076 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,450 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Company owns 23 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 23,313 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Regentatlantic Ltd Com holds 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 6,105 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 41,229 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The California-based Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 300 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company. Moors Cabot invested in 0.03% or 1,457 shares. Shell Asset Comm reported 14,224 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fil Ltd holds 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 31,184 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,812 shares to 653,513 shares, valued at $81.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 102,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 563,349 shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 3,775 shares. Hrt Fincl stated it has 72,631 shares. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Co holds 88,150 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Cna Corporation reported 33,367 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na holds 10,476 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,081 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department stated it has 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Liberty Mgmt invested in 0.99% or 34,638 shares. Cls Lc owns 2,262 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 3,813 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,786 shares. Rockland Trust Com holds 148,451 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V reported 118,483 shares. 19,635 are held by Telemus Cap Ltd. Thomas White Intll has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 66,531 shares to 133,603 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (USMV) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

