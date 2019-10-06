Webster Bank Cut Position in International Paper Co (IP) as Stock Value Declined; Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Position by $5.17 Million as Market Value Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 198,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.46 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 1.85 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018

Webster Bank decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 92.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 595 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26,000, down from 7,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 2.57 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold JNPR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 307.04 million shares or 0.99% less from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Lc stated it has 0.21% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Capstone Advsr Ltd Llc has 14,080 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0% or 17,895 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 216 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 144,495 shares. 24 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 4.00 million shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 53,784 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 10,500 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.29% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Charles Schwab reported 2.99 million shares stake. 12,399 are held by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Barclays Public Limited Com has 707,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.18% or 1.47M shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Telekom Ag Sponsored Adr (DTEGY) by 61,213 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $43.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foundation Building Material by 25,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Enel Spa (ENLAY).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.57M for 18.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $394.33M for 9.80 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.