Webster Bank Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $1.91 Million; Market Value Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Hs Management Partners Lifted Its Holding by $34.71 Million

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 6,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 456 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 6,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $367.69. About 942,288 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACHIEVED QTR-END BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $105 BLN

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 357,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.27M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 3.32 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart Will Receive GBP2.98B in Cash; 12/03/2018 – NYFarmer: @TomDeppen @miller_peachy @wildwestleft No, Walmart can just source milk cheaper from a couple of mega farms; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Sees India’s Flipkart as Key to Atone for China Missteps; 11/04/2018 – Soylent Expands Retail Footprint In Deal With Walmart; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Says It’s in Advanced Talks With Walmart on Asda; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 11/05/2018 – WALMART ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT VIOLATED FEDERAL LABOR LAW IN PACT; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 billion

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30,496 shares to 945,194 shares, valued at $181.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 500,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,457 shares to 18,075 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00M on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30 million was made by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.48 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.