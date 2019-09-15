Webster Bank Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $359,910; Shayne & Co Lifted Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.04 Million

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 14,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 358,213 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.33M, up from 343,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.07M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 8,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 71,171 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 79,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 22.86M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (USMV) by 15,500 shares to 33,770 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America stated it has 16,064 shares. 307,978 are held by Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.26% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,791 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 69,322 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 57,105 shares. Pictet North America Advisors reported 18,165 shares stake. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv invested in 20,705 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Excalibur Corp stated it has 6.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12.40M shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne has 297,769 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co invested in 41,512 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Principal Group Inc Inc reported 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bollard Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 83,233 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.