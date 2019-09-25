Webster Bank Cut Its Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Holding by $1.76 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Payden & Rygel Has Decreased Position by $1.61 Million

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 27,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 21,143 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 49,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 1.84M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 334,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.74 million, down from 346,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 10.01 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associate Incorporated has 2.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 262,526 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,273 shares. Wheatland Advsr invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yacktman Asset Management LP has 5.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.21M shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability has invested 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested 4.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 0.26% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 4.22% or 615,403 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp has 2.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.06 million shares. Halsey Associates Ct holds 0.36% or 15,100 shares. Blackrock holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 505.72M shares. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co has 59,933 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. Clark Estates Ny has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank accumulated 135,733 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt reported 22,305 shares stake.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15,300 shares to 473,400 shares, valued at $24.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 354,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.92M for 14.23 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Co invested in 0.05% or 1,889 shares. Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 95,289 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% or 5,261 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company holds 111,794 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 338,716 shares. Citigroup has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 943,804 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Asset Management Ltd has 112,234 shares. Davy Asset, Ireland-based fund reported 6,833 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 721 shares. Wendell David Associates reported 19,336 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 48 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fulton State Bank Na holds 36,444 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTIP) by 69,257 shares to 451,537 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etfs/Usa by 43,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).