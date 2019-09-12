Webster Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Ansys (ANSS); Srb Raised Its Stake in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) by $883,500

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $102.79. About 48,724 shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C

Webster Bank increased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 7101.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 3,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 3,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 54 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.59. About 581,876 shares traded or 25.16% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ANSYS Names Julie Murphy as Vice President of Human Resources – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Subaru Corporation and ANSYS Power the Future of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS Named To Fast Company’s List Of The 50 Best Workplaces For Innovators – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS and LS-DYNA Creator Livermore Software Technology Corporation Sign Definitive Acquisition Agreement – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27,963 shares to 21,143 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,045 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 6.97M shares. Axa owns 387,810 shares. 112,312 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Colonial Advsr has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 26,912 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 75,205 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,768 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 11,812 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,006 shares. Natl Pension invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 3,111 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors stated it has 1,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Trust has 2,003 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Merian Investors (Uk) holds 1.37% or 652,872 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 4,073 shares. Pnc Services Gp Inc accumulated 499 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 202,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 8,781 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 53,563 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 3,239 shares. Fernwood Investment Lc invested in 0.12% or 2,327 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont accumulated 126 shares. 379,363 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. 18,798 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 9,919 shares. Millennium Limited Liability owns 2,680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grimes And invested in 2,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 2,503 shares to 4,025 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,718 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Solid Underwriting Results Help Safety Insurance Book a Profit in the Fourth Quarter – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TOTAL’s (TOT) Unit to Expand Energy Storage Operation Via JV – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.