Webster Bank Continues to Hold Position in Sherwin (SHW); Riverpark Advisors Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Lowered by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 45,246 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, down from 52,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47 million shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Webster Bank increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 4,835 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 3,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 32,994 shares to 2,934 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,901 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Management invested in 1.34% or 6,577 shares. Cap Intl Ca invested 0.44% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tdam Usa Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,769 shares. Leavell Inc accumulated 488 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtn holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 710 shares. Hitchwood Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 170,000 shares. 3,395 are held by Moors & Cabot Inc. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt LP holds 4.43% or 47,224 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 10,755 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Division accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.25% of the stock. National Asset Mngmt reported 1,493 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 650 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Davis R M Incorporated has 46,755 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Burney Company accumulated 7,456 shares. 4,375 are owned by Ancora Ltd Llc.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,256 shares to 17,839 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.53 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.