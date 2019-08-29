Webster Bank Continues to Hold Position in Home Depot (HD); Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lifted Stake by $672,000

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 1.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.56. About 924,155 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 85.79M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 505,498 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 10.64 million shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc has invested 0.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.54 million shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 1.49M are held by Hsbc Holding Public Limited. Us Bancshares De holds 1.32M shares. Davenport & Com Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rampart Invest Mgmt Commerce Llc accumulated 108,430 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.26% or 9,157 shares. Cullinan Associates reported 0.56% stake. Farmers National Bank reported 6,564 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 213,365 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oarsman Capital Inc reported 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mariner has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thornburg Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.54 million shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 6,638 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Capital Interest Inc Ca owns 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,145 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 28,128 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability accumulated 3,922 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ballentine Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 154,234 shares. Scott And Selber Inc owns 23,262 shares. Mairs & Pwr stated it has 312,250 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Macroview Inv Limited Co stated it has 29 shares. Heritage Invsts Management invested in 146,648 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 0.79% or 1.45 million shares.