Weber Alan W Upped Its Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stake; Huntington Ingalls Industries Has 1.2 Sentiment

Weber Alan W increased Lifetime Brands (LCUT) stake by 44.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weber Alan W acquired 20,000 shares as Lifetime Brands (LCUT)'s stock declined 11.50%. The Weber Alan W holds 65,000 shares with $614.25M value, up from 45,000 last quarter. Lifetime Brands now has $222.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 3,144 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 179 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 149 decreased and sold their positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 34.59 million shares, down from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 126 Increased: 117 New Position: 62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing ships in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.88 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by various sources.

The stock increased 1.50% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $232.73. About 177,232 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) has declined 6.15% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.56 EPS, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $151.12M for 16.34 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.

Rr Partners Lp holds 6.57% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for 266,600 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Llc owns 18,692 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadinha & Co Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 39,745 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Llp has invested 1.54% in the stock. Northcoast Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 98,996 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity. Centre Partners V – L.P. had bought 124,171 shares worth $1.17 million on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 2,910 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 30,133 shares. 1,907 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,558 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 174,599 shares. Mill Road Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.63 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 1,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta reported 477,113 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Company owns 39,642 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).