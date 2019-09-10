Weber Alan W Upped Its Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stake by $189.00 Million; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 1,324 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 97.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 39,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 828 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $295.6. About 1.97M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lifetime Brands to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.15 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 849,915 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 161,752 shares stake. Kennedy Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.13 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Northern Trust Corp has 147,981 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 1.29M shares. Polar Asset Partners Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 241,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Asset Strategies reported 18,329 shares stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 22,791 shares in its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 0.02% or 4,351 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicken Soup For The Soul by 2,300 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $729.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 203,681 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cognios Limited holds 3,220 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank & Co stated it has 6,912 shares. Alyeska Gp Lp holds 235,445 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Retail Bank N A holds 3,004 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 115,327 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 16,737 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Comm Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 180 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 42,978 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Permanens Capital LP reported 130 shares stake. Meridian stated it has 1.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Coatue Mgmt Lc holds 1,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation invested in 406,961 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Miles has 0.22% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Whittier invested in 0.37% or 49,356 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 29.21 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) by 155,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Costco already planning second store in Shanghai – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aspen University Announces Plans for Two New Pre-Licensure BSN Campuses – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US Solar Construction Cost Keeps Dropping: 3 Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil’s Itau Unibanco looks to keep costs down, compete with fintechs – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.