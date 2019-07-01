Weber Alan W Trimmed Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Holding by $1.02 Billion; Bidu Us (BIDU) Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Has Upped Holding by $7.78 Million

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 746,507 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 2.45M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 144.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 105,520 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc owns 710,077 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 120,890 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 28,051 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,922 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 3.86 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Art Advsr Ltd Co holds 25,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 34,520 were reported by Suntrust Banks. First Manhattan Co invested in 3,200 shares. Legal General Gru Inc Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 20,501 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt invested in 17,722 shares.

