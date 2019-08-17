Weber Alan W Stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Cut by $1.02 Billion; As El Paso Elec Co (EE) Share Value Rose, Bluemountain Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 9,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 20,932 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 30,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 196,486 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 27/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Seizes 33 pounds of Methamphetamine at El Paso Port

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2.81 million shares traded or 98.13% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Inc stated it has 87,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 543,700 are held by Cap Rech Glob Investors. Geode Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.11M shares. Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 150,000 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 3,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 25,117 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.55% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,182 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 36,431 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Ny has 2.06% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Parkside Bank And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 2,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 9,200 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 51,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Was Up 11% in February – Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers (08/16) (SDRL) (BKJ) (NVDA) Higher; (SAEX) (DDS) (ARAY) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting KTOS Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KTOS) 3.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 79,595 shares to 83,532 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 6,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put).

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “URGENT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EL PASO MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of El Paso Electric Company is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is El Paso Electric Company (EE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ SHOS, TSS, and EE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ EE, SHOS, and GDI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.