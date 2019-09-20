Weber Alan W Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) Trimmed by $614,970 as Valuation Declined; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered by $2.31 Million Its Holding

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 193,419 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.10M, down from 200,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $231.4. About 218,242 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.505. About 325,022 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM)

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.27M for 22.00 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 127,944 shares to 439,115 shares, valued at $43.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 99,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 11,056 shares. 14,230 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. D E Shaw has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 46,702 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 196,700 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 219,578 shares. Oppenheimer & Co stated it has 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company stated it has 18 shares. Biondo Inv Limited Company has 1,980 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 5.90 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amp Invsts holds 43,014 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,226 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,000 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.52% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Fin Corporation stated it has 437,945 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 144,711 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 84,427 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 435,860 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.35M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 132,840 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Metropolitan Life New York holds 41,372 shares. Amer Fincl Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.6% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). D E Shaw Com holds 0% or 317,851 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 46,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 185,352 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Minerva Advsr Llc invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Jbf Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $33.28M for 3.65 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

