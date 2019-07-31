Weber Alan W Raised Stake in Gain Capital (GCAP); As Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Decreased by $3.60 Million Its Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 49,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,974 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 79,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 4.25M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 billion, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 380,328 shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,568 are held by Putnam Ltd. Manchester Cap Llc invested in 2,728 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 470,172 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Mariner Lc owns 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 64,919 shares. Invesco holds 0.36% or 14.69M shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Scotia Capital owns 72,252 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 975 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California-based Bender Robert Associate has invested 2.71% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5,695 are held by Ballentine Lc. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has invested 0.62% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 44.18 million shares. Alyeska Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 1.02 million shares. Monetary Mngmt Inc owns 3,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. 683 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $48,650. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan had sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046 on Monday, February 4.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 12,169 shares to 49,041 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 15,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 635 shares stake. Ftb invested in 0% or 123 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 21,811 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 34,623 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 550,200 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 62,716 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 14,800 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,751 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 336,380 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 38,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicken Soup For The Soul by 2,300 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $729.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “GAIN Capital Holdings (GCAP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital Bolsters IT Leadership with Key Appointments – PRNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GAIN Capital CEO Provides Business Update at Sandler O’Neill Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within General Electric, Arch Capital Group, China Petroleum & Chemical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, GAIN Capital, and Sony â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.