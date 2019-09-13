Weber Alan W Position In Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Was Upped; As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) Stock Price Rose, First City Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 375,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.57M market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.185. About 56,263 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WHR) by 157.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 25,190 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $150.48. About 155,163 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 9.99 million shares or 3.51% less from 10.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,665 shares. 121,773 are owned by Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation. Towle And Company has 1.33M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Millennium Llc invested in 64,037 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 101,141 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) for 2.03M shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 1.99 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). 1,709 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Weber Alan W reported 2.62% stake. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 3,465 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0% or 2,704 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.13 million activity.

More notable recent Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shiloh Industries Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) CEO Ramzi Hermiz on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shiloh Industries Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool sets out long-term goals – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Corporation In invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Westpac holds 5,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pinnacle Assocs has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,800 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 831 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 233,204 shares. Hm Payson And reported 0.05% stake. Hodges Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,590 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 6,000 shares. 12,804 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 945 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 18,660 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 50 shares. 159,331 are held by Towle And. American Group Inc Inc invested in 2.78M shares or 1.6% of the stock.