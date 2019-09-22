Weber Alan W Position In Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Was Has Increased; Steadfast Capital Management LP Decreased Its Netease (NTES) Stake as Share Price Declined

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 19,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.00M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $269.44. About 619,376 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 37,700 shares traded or 66.29% up from the average. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Share Price Is Up 194% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Investorintel.com with their article: “esports-is-growing-fast-and-so-is-the-prizemoney-for-players – InvestorIntel” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. NetEase – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase At A Near-Term Crossroad – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 28.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 260,182 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $392.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 197,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Olstein Mgmt Lp owns 220,551 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Gp, New York-based fund reported 7,424 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) or 554,415 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 1,644 shares. Weber Alan W stated it has 0.43% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). 21,613 are owned by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Blackrock holds 0% or 840,707 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 264 shares. Utd Asset Strategies invested 0.04% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). 93,393 were reported by Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp. Teton Advsrs stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.37% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mill Road Capital Offers $20.00 Per Share to Acquire Lifetime Brands, Inc. – Business Wire” on March 13, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Rob Kay on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.