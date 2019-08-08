Weber Alan W Position in Gain Capital (GCAP) Upped by $219.77 Million; Twin Tree Management LP Has Cut Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $533,988

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 5,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, down from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.43. About 190,004 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 billion, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 62,889 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group In by 59,500 shares to 66,100 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:AMP).

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.