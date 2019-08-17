Weber Alan W Lowered Stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by $1.02 Billion as Shares Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Holding Held by Verity & Verity Llc

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2.81 million shares traded or 98.13% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 79,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, up from 76,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 82,417 are held by Eam Investors Ltd. Bard Associates reported 123,539 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 1.08M shares. Hillsdale Inv invested in 0.05% or 36,100 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 500 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Savings Bank has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 800 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc accumulated 55,182 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,000 shares. 1.29M were reported by Capital. Cap Ww Investors holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.16M shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 24,935 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 175,049 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.14M shares.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares to 113,885 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,033 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advsr holds 1,695 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Montecito Retail Bank holds 0.15% or 3,802 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,750 shares. Harvey Mngmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 82,795 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 3,276 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 110,874 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 70,529 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Com stated it has 72,960 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Argi Investment Ser Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,698 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 47,390 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.8% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fcg Lc reported 0.15% stake. 1,920 are owned by South Street Advsr Limited Co.

