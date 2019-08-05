Weber Alan W Lowered Its Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stake by $1.02 Billion; Brown Forman (BF.B) Share Price Were Volatile While First Allied Advisory Services Cut by $441,437 Its Position

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.80M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 8,329 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,633 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 13,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 920,733 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Kratos Defense Stock Soared 39% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos to Serve as Founding Member of Space ISAC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Receives $7.7 Million in C5ISR System Program Awards – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $4.1 Million C5ISR System Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 329,855 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 87,591 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 499,830 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York owns 21,157 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Technologies reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 16,345 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 55,182 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.4% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability stated it has 20,143 shares. Moreover, 1492 Capital Ltd Llc has 1.86% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 503,378 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Bluecrest Cap Ltd accumulated 17,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Investment Ltd Liability owns 1.72 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 0% or 2,862 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 9,200 shares.

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 39% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.