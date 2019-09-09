Weber Alan W Lowered Holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by $1.02 Billion; Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $108.11 Million as Valuation Declined

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 742,281 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 30.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 2.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 4.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.94M, down from 6.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 11.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 4,774 shares to 65,829 shares, valued at $28.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 39,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,197 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ifrah Svcs reported 29,595 shares. 88,226 were accumulated by Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 27.34 million shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs accumulated 6,196 shares. Burney accumulated 0.54% or 160,846 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 44,270 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd invested in 210,356 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Axa invested in 0.97% or 4.58M shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 1.28M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advisors invested in 0.74% or 53,391 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 3.25M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru holds 580,908 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 1.41 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Embraer (ERJ) Reports Adjusted Loss in Q2, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Kratos Defense Lost Altitude in August – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KTOS) 3.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 1.91 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 469,935 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Granite Invest Partners reported 1.39M shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 46,900 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation accumulated 27,400 shares. Catalyst Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 102,500 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc reported 1,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 329,855 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Invesco Limited owns 503,378 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 465,277 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ameritas Invest Partners owns 7,415 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 25,007 shares.