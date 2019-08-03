Weber Alan W Lifted Stake in Gain Capital (GCAP); Nuveen Asset Management Stake in Hcp (HCP) Has Decreased by $31.91 Million

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58B, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 175,364 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.23 million, down from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 3.81M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp Incorporated stated it has 17,260 shares. Axa holds 203,300 shares. Weber Alan W reported 1.21M shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 17,751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robotti Robert holds 0.78% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 351,950 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% or 15,300 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 395,649 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Blackrock has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 14,523 shares. Ameriprise owns 668,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 304,974 shares. 550,200 are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Company. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 11,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 11,893 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 161,823 shares to 537,219 shares, valued at $28.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) by 35,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0.1% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Whittier Trust holds 5,075 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co owns 80,758 shares. Crawford Counsel accumulated 10,666 shares. 112,452 are held by Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.02% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Dubuque State Bank Tru Company owns 2,183 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has 219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 323,046 are held by Davis Selected Advisers. Lmr Llp owns 22,123 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 0.69% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 403,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 830,843 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 92,948 shares in its portfolio.

