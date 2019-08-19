Weber Alan W Lifted Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stake by $189.00 Million; Long Pond Capital LP Has Raised Lennar (LEN) Stake by $19.89 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.43M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 14,431 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 405,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.26M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 3.66 million shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Recro Pharma (REPH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teva (TEVA) Q1 Earnings Beat, Copaxone Drags Sales Down – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) CEO Rob Kay on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lifetime Brands, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:LCUT) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Petrus Tru Lta owns 477,113 shares. Olstein Capital Ltd Partnership holds 193,000 shares. Weber Alan W owns 65,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp owns 30,558 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 16,885 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,642 shares. Legal General Public Llc holds 1,703 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Citigroup invested in 2,910 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.13 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt has 174,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 849,915 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 14,000 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $81.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43M shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.