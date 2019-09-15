Weber Alan W Increases Position in Lifetime Brands (LCUT); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised by $863,208 Its Holding

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 12,214 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Acquires Copco® Thermal and Hydration Beverageware, Tea Kettles and Kitchen Organization Products – GlobeNewswire” on October 06, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) And Wondering If The 43% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 29, 2018.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold LCUT shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 0.40% less from 9.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Ridge Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.25% or 513,951 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 149,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa invested in 0% or 12,496 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 17,121 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 264 shares. 25,600 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Weber Alan W invested in 120,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De owns 25,526 shares. Intll Gp reported 7,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Prns, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 170,245 shares. Mill Road Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.63 million shares or 21.06% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Martin Tn accumulated 113,099 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.86% or 928 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.97% or 837 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management has 44,358 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,429 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scholtz And Communications Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,413 shares. Moreover, Bbr Prns Ltd Llc has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,908 shares. Botty Investors Limited Co holds 6.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,504 shares. Fiera Capital has 24,008 shares. Adirondack Tru Company has 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,812 shares. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 2,740 shares. Thomas White Intl Ltd holds 0.44% or 1,311 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5.52% or 13,317 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Financial Group accumulated 253 shares or 0.22% of the stock.