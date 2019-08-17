Weber Alan W Increased Its Gain Capital (GCAP) Holding by $219.77 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Position in At&T (T) by $1.78 Million as Shares Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 239,738 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 297,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gain Capital (GCAP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 billion, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gain Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 207,571 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,300 shares to 41,118 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicken Soup For The Soul by 2,300 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $729.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.