Weber Alan W Holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Has Trimmed by $1.02 Billion as Shares Rose; Argi Investment Services Lowered Position in Exelon Com (EXC) by $1.40 Million as Shares Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 28,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 19,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 47,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 1.80 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 473,738 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Receives $4 Million C5ISR Contract Award Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kratos may give 50% return in 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Holding Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares While The Price Zoomed 364% Higher – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: Not Too Late to Catch This Train? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Defense Stock May Extend Surge to 11-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.86% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 877,291 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Advisory Incorporated accumulated 87,975 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 54,790 shares or 0% of the stock. 543,700 are held by Cap Global. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 82,417 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 213,607 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc has 36,100 shares. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 564,921 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 12,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 140,898 were accumulated by 1492 Management Lc. Swiss Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 160,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 14,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) stated it has 237,717 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 455,564 were reported by Regentatlantic Llc. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ativo Lc has 46,129 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Ccm Advisers Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pggm Invests accumulated 1.19 million shares. Moreover, Tompkins has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 20,953 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 523,662 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 24,747 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mairs And holds 0.01% or 11,428 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0.14% or 24,704 shares. Verity Asset Management has 1.5% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) by 2,896 shares to 6,726 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (NYSE:LYB) by 12,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).