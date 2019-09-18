Weber Alan W Holding in Entercom Communications (ETM) Has Cut by $614,970; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 49,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, down from 56,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 1.01 million shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability Corp holds 419,863 shares. Moreover, Naples Advisors Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Old National Comml Bank In owns 0.8% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 186,066 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt holds 143,914 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 237,468 shares stake. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 35,350 are owned by Compton Capital Mngmt Ri. Pictet And Cie (Europe) stated it has 23,594 shares. Mendel Money Mngmt holds 0.71% or 8,835 shares. 2,875 are held by Seabridge Advsrs. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 699,888 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 119,762 shares. 199,826 were accumulated by Regions. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,729 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us Equity Etf by 13,810 shares to 186,508 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 67,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 55,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on April 30 – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom Communications: 6.3% Dividend And Potential 70% Price Gain In 18 Months – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Entercom Communications (ETM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom -41% after Q2 miss, podcast deals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity.