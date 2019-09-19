Weber Alan W Holding in Dana (DAN) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; As Ameresco (AMRC) Valuation Declined, Bandera Partners Has Upped Position by $3.97 Million

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 41,489 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 801,993 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99 million, up from 770,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 836,190 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 – GKN HOLDERS TO GET 47.25% OF SHR CAPITAL OF DANA; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Dana Hldrs Will Own About 52.75% of Combined Company, GKN Hldrs Will Own 47.25%; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dana Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAN); 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 22/03/2018 – Dana Selected as Driveline Supplier for All-New Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 05/03/2018 Moody’s changes GKN’s outlook to negative, Baa3 ratings affirmed

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dana Incorporated Beginning To Look Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Dana (NYSE:DAN) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dana Acquires Nordresa, Industry-leading e-Powertrain Integrator – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 752,018 are owned by Principal Financial Gp. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 18,200 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 54,067 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Morgan Stanley owns 1.16M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 150,451 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Bowling Mgmt Limited holds 0.26% or 81,240 shares. Albert D Mason invested 0.37% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 0.3% stake. 1.29 million were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameresco Offers A Good Entry Point Here – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ameresco Named a 2019 Winner for the Greater Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Program – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMRC or EVRG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ameresco Inc (AMRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.