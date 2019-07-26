Weber Alan W Has Upped Its Stake in Shiloh Industries (SHLO) as Valuation Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake Held by Willingdon Wealth Management

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 29,367 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 38.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 121.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 63,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,858 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 52,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 17.50 million shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,002 are owned by Beacon Grp. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pennsylvania-based First National Com has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 119,213 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated. Kessler Invest Grp Limited Liability Company reported 1,557 shares. 8,505 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc owns 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 19,117 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 74,249 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 143,454 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Advsrs Limited Com reported 12,773 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc owns 7,023 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/23: (CHMA) (RLGY) (KO) Higher; (MRNS) (LKSD) (ACAD) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Coca-Cola’s Q2 2019 Earnings Report? – Forbes” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,863 shares to 28,122 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.13 million activity.

More notable recent Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 10, 2019 : THO, SHLO – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Conference Souvenirs: 5 Interesting Small Cap Ideas – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shiloh Industries Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2018.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catasys Inc by 25,000 shares to 1,365 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.