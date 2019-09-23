Weber Alan W Has Upped Its Dana (DAN) Holding; Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 30.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,862 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 8,749 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 12,611 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.03. About 244,032 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08

Weber Alan W increased Dana Incorporated (DAN) stake by 4.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Weber Alan W acquired 31,000 shares as Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s stock declined 12.70%. The Weber Alan W holds 801,993 shares with $15.99M value, up from 770,993 last quarter. Dana Incorporated now has $2.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 523,929 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 08/05/2018 – Dana Product Concepts for Jeep® Wrangler Put to Test in Utah Desert; 09/03/2018 – Dana to Take Over GKN’s Automotive Driveline Business; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DANA YR SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $300M TO $7.75 TO $8.05B; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Deal Allows Dana Access to eDrive Technology at Low Value; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: ARCI, MTRX, SNPS – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Synopsys Releases BSIMM10 Study Highlighting Impact of DevOps on Software Security – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys Releases Enhanced Portfolio of Photonic Design Solutions – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.93 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 4,045 shares to 8,088 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 14,949 shares and now owns 282,979 shares. Broadcom Ltd was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $151.25’s average target is 10.38% above currents $137.03 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 22. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 965,637 shares. Blackrock reported 12.89M shares stake. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,025 shares. 791,673 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Com. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 3,100 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 29,936 shares. Washington Capital Inc accumulated 3,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 368 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Co. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 7,511 shares. 11,666 are held by Commerce Commercial Bank. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 857,188 shares or 0.57% of the stock. 96,800 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooper Creek Management invested in 1.47% or 192,897 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 18,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 2,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn invested in 18,125 shares. Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). D E Shaw Communication reported 1.43M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 2.60 million shares. State Street invested in 4.71 million shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 2,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 21,279 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.11% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 205,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 114,929 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana Holding has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 42.71% above currents $14.89 stock price. Dana Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 12.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dana -3% after revenue warning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.