Weber Alan W Has Trimmed Its Holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by $1.02 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Carmignac Gestion Position in Jd.Com (JD) Raised by $59.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 1.98M shares as the company's stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 9.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.87 million, up from 7.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 19.86 million shares traded or 54.02% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company's stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Co owns 29,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 614,368 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability owns 1,384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Llp holds 0% or 51,586 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Fmr Llc accumulated 0.02% or 8.04M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 500 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 4.26 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Heartland Advsr, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 564,921 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 500 shares. Advisory Rech holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 87,975 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 60,027 shares to 279,735 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 62,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,187 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)