Weber Alan W Has Trimmed Its Entercom Communications (ETM) Position by $614,970; Copart (CPRT) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $8.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 122,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 252,406 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 375,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 753,827 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 59.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 110,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 76,423 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, down from 186,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 911,265 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.95 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Entercom cuts vaping ads amid e-cigarette safety concerns – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Negative Sentiment In Entercom Communications Is Misconceived – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entercom: Another Underappreciated Radio Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pace Of Dividend Cuts Decelerating During 2019-Q3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 10,149 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Trexquant Inv Lp holds 12,527 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0% or 336,421 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.03% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Parkside Bancorporation And Trust holds 0% or 1,874 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 1.87M shares. Raymond James Service owns 30,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 550 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. 1.28M were reported by Lonestar Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 341,192 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 84,427 shares.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 375,388 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.54 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.55M are owned by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Hanson Mcclain owns 2,908 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.8% or 28,022 shares. Ghp Inv holds 0.28% or 31,160 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Finance holds 163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 151,149 shares stake. Nordea Investment Ab holds 9,148 shares. Twin Cap stated it has 70,860 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company has 22,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Corp owns 21,301 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co stated it has 2,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,758 shares. 2.35 million are held by Wellington Management Gru Llp. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 153,690 shares to 184,390 shares, valued at $41.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 158,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copart +6% due to strong margins – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Announces Promotion of Jeff Liaw to President – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.