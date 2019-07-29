Weber Alan W Has Raised Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Stake by $1.50 Billion; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Were Volatile While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.84M, down from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 2,090 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 38.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shiloh Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHLO); 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries Opens Nantong Facility to Manufacture Lightweight, High-Integrity Aluminum Cast Products; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shiloh Industries Comments on Reorganization of MTD Holdings Inc’s Ownership Interest in Shiloh – Business Wire” on January 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shiloh Industries to Buy 2 Facilities of Brabant Alucast – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Conference Souvenirs: 5 Interesting Small Cap Ideas – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 22, 2019 : KEYW, NIO, AKRX, TNXP, PINS, AMD, CHK, QQQ, TLK, TVIX, ELAN, ACB – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shiloh Industries Opens Customer Service Center in Germany – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2017.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.01% less from 10.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 56,097 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) or 9,200 shares. 28,153 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 158,992 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 33,289 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Wedge Cap L LP Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 3,433 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc has 121,885 shares. Teton Inc has invested 0.02% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 1,114 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).