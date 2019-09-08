Weber Alan W Has Raised Its Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stake; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased Its National Retail Properties (NNN) Stake

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 8,686 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 126.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 5,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 4,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 1.56 million shares traded or 54.82% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 75,000 shares to 750,250 shares, valued at $13.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lifetime Brands to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Acquires the Business and Assets of Fitz and Floyd – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Lifetime Brands Announces Retirement of Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Ronald Shiftan – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2018. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

