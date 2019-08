Weber Alan W Has Raised Gain Capital (GCAP) Position By $219.77 Million; ELINX (ELNX) Shorts Raised By 300%

Weber Alan W increased Gain Capital (GCAP) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weber Alan W acquired 35,000 shares as Gain Capital (GCAP)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Weber Alan W holds 1.21 million shares with $7.58B value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Gain Capital now has $158.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 62,832 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M

ELINX CORP (OTCMKTS:ELNX) had an increase of 300% in short interest. ELNX’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2 days are for ELINX CORP (OTCMKTS:ELNX)’s short sellers to cover ELNX’s short positions. It closed at $0.054 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group owns 1.08M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North American Management Corp reported 11,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 415,384 shares. Axa reported 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Francisco Prtn L P, California-based fund reported 73,534 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Alliancebernstein LP holds 38,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,283 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). 40,294 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment. 3,144 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns Inc. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap invested 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Sei Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP).

